Deputy Filipe Barros (PL-PR) was chosen by the president of the Committee in the Chamber, Carol de Toni (PL-SC)

The leader of the Opposition in the Chamber, deputy Filipe Barros (PL-PR), the rapporteur of the PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution) was chosen 8th of 2021which limits the monocratic decisions of ministers of the STF (Supreme Federal Court), in the CCJ (Committee on Constitution and Justice and Citizenship) of the Lower House.

Barros announced this Wednesday (21.Aug.2024) the decision of the President of the Commission, Carol de Toni (PL-SC), through social networks. “We will treat the matter with the seriousness and sobriety that the topic demands”he wrote.

The President of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), took the PEC out of the drawer of monocratic decisions on Friday (16.Aug), in reaction to the decision of Minister Flávio Dino to suspend the mandatory amendments of the congressmen – those that the government is obliged to pay.

The proposal has already passed the Senate and has the support of the President of the Upper House, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The text should be considered by the Chamber’s CCJ next week and, then, it can go to the plenary.

The president of the CCJ, Carol de Toni, said on Friday (16th August) that she would speed up the processing of the PEC of the monocratic decisions in the Commission. Poder360 found that a wing of the opposition to the president’s government Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) is cautious about the proposal’s progress, but considers the approval of the text a good message to the Supreme Court ministers.