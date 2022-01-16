The leader of the opposition in the Chamber of Deputies, federal deputy Alessandro Molon (PSB-RJ), tested positive for covid-19. The information was published by the parliamentarian on his official Twitter account this Sunday afternoon, 16.

“Having had two doses of the vaccine (the 3rd would be this week), I have only mild symptoms, thank God. I am isolated, following all medical guidelines”, wrote the deputy.

