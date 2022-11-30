The Islamic State terrorist group confirmed the death of its leader, Caliph Abu al Hasan al Qurashi, who had been appointed by the organization in March this year. The causes of his death are still unknown. Immediately, the group appointed Abu al Hussein al Hussein al Qurashi to replace him. The United States celebrated the death of the leader, of whom there was no information since June of this year.

Through audio, Abu Omar al Muhager, spokesman for the self-styled Islamic State (IS), confirmed the death of his leader for eight months, without offering details of how or where it happened.

This would be the second change of leader in less than a year, after his predecessor, Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi, was killed in February this year in a US military operation.

“I regret to announce to the Muslims and the soldiers of the Islamic Caliphate the death of the prince of the believers, Abu al Hasan al Hashemi al Qurashi, during a battle where he was fighting the enemies of Allah,” al Muhager added.

The last information that had been known about the caliph had been revealed by the Turkish information portal Oda Tv in June, after assuring that al Qurashi was arrested in Istanbul a month before a secretly prepared special operation, however, the information never was confirmed.

This same Wednesday, November 30, Abu al Hussein al Husseini al Qurashi was announced as the “new caliph of the Muslims”, after the leadership of the organization met, as reported by the audiovisual production company Al Furqan, related to the jihadists. .

The White House celebrated and welcomed the news, National Security Council spokesman John Kirby said at a press conference.

The changes of caliphs have been constant during the last years

The Islamic State self-proclaimed its caliphate in June 2014 from the Iraqi city of Mosul, asking for loyalty from all Muslims and tormenting a good part of territories in the Middle East and even in Western countries.

This group has been designated as an international terrorist organization by the United Nations, as well as by a large number of countries around the world.

On February 3 of this year, ISIL suffered a severe blow with the death of its former caliph, Abu Ibrahim al Hashimi al Qurashi, who was killed in the Syrian province of Idlib in the middle of an operation by the special forces of USA

Al Qurashi was the highest representative of the organization since 2019, after taking office after the assassination of Abu Bakr al Bagdadi in the development of another military activity. His face and his voice were never known about this caliph.

During the last months, the IS has strengthened and has perpetrated constant attacks, especially in Afghanistan, where the Taliban make an effort to appease the attacks of this terrorist group.

with EFE