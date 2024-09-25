Home policy

The leadership of the Green Youth has announced its withdrawal and resignation from the party (archive photo). © Kay Nietfeld/dpa

Another setback for the Greens: The board of their youth organization wants to leave the party and found a new left-wing youth organization. The step shows how great the alienation is.

Berlin – It is an unprecedented step: in protest against the Greens’ course, the federal executive board of the Green Youth wants to leave the party in mid-October and form a new left-wing youth association. This is stated in a letter to the party and parliamentary group leadership, which was signed by the chairmen Svenja Appuhn and Katharina Stolla together with the eight other executive board members. It states that the decision was made before the announcement of the party executive’s resignation.

“We notice that our substantive and strategic ideas about politics are becoming increasingly different – and we believe that in the medium term there will be no majority in the party for a class-oriented policy that focuses on social issues and shows prospects for a fundamentally different economic system,” says the letter, which is also available to the German Press Agency. In the long term, it is not possible to be part of a party and at the same time promote a fundamentally different policy than that implemented by one’s own party.

New “decidedly left-wing” youth association planned

The board will conscientiously complete its official duties until the Green Youth Federal Congress from October 18 to 20 in Leipzig, facilitate the election of the new federal board and then also resign from the Green Youth. “We will then set out to found a new, decidedly left-wing youth association,” announced the ten board members.

Only on Wednesday, the entire federal executive board of the party, headed by co-chairs Omid Nouripour and Ricarda Lang, announced its resignation for mid-November. A new executive board is to be elected at the Greens’ federal party conference in Wiesbaden, which will lead the Greens into the federal election campaign. The party leadership is thus drawing the conclusion from the Greens’ failures in the most recent elections. “We need a fresh start,” said Nouripour in Berlin.

Habeck sees decision on chancellor candidacy at party conference

Federal Minister of Economics Robert Habeck assumes that the party conference will also see the decision on whether the Greens will run for chancellor. If it were up to him, there would be a very honest debate about “who we want to be, what we have done in the years in government, what we have achieved and which people – and whether I can be one of the people who will lead this party forward in the coming years,” Habeck said on ZDF in the evening.

The party conference in Wiesbaden will not be a “show party conference”. There will be an honest discussion and debate, said Habeck. “It’s all on the table now. We are now talking about how the party can best use this opportunity that Ricarda Lang and Omid Nouripour have given us.” In the end, “Every candidate, including me if I become chancellor or top candidate, must face a secret vote so that we get an honest vote.”

Baerbock: Habeck is “definitely” the right person

Habeck had previously shown interest in running for chancellor in the federal election in September 2025, but had not made a clear public commitment. Foreign Minister Annalena Baerbock spoke out in favor of him as a candidate for chancellor in the evening. When asked whether Habeck was the right person for the role, she replied on the ARD program “Maischberger”: “Absolutely.” It is about trust and reliability. As Minister of Economic Affairs, Habeck made it clear “in one of the most difficult times” that he could lead the country in the crisis.

Baerbock herself ran as a candidate for chancellor in the 2021 federal election; the Greens received 14.8 percent of the vote and entered the federal government. Baerbock has ruled out running again for the 2025 federal election. dpa