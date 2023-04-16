Former president of France’s far-right National Front party, Jean Marie Le Pen, was hospitalized on Saturday (15) after suffering a “mild heart attack”, according to people close to him.

“Jean-Marie Le Pen was hospitalized in a public facility in the Paris region. His family and friends are concerned but calm,” said his adviser, Lorrain de Saint Affrique, adding that he is “conscious” and accompanied.

Jean-Marie Le Pen founded the National Front in 1972, which became the National Regroupment, presided over until November by his daughter, Marine. She came second in the 2022 presidential election (41.5%), in which President Emmanuel Macron was re-elected.

Her 94-year-old father has been hospitalized several times in recent years. In February 2022, he was admitted after suffering a mild cardiovascular accident.

Jean-Marie Le Pen was a presidential candidate five times. In 2002, he reached the second round, being defeated by an overwhelming majority by Jacques Chirac.

Born on June 20, 1928 in La Trinité-sur-Mer, western France, and educated in law, he served as a legionnaire in the wars in Indochina (1953) and Algeria (1957).

Elected to the National Assembly in 1956, he was defeated in the 1962 legislative elections.

In 1972, he returned to politics when he took over the leadership of a new party that brought together neo-fascists: the National Front.

In 1984, he was elected MEP, and in the 1986 legislative elections, he was again elected to the National Assembly.