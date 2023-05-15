Leaked documents show Yevgeny Prigojin of the Wagner group hinted at handing over Putin’s troop locations to Kiev

The leader of the Russian paramilitary group Wagner, Yevgeny Prigojin, offered Ukraine inside information about the position of Russian troops in Ukrainian territory. In return, the country should commit to withdrawing its fighters from the eastern Ukrainian city of Bakhmut, which has been one of the main epicenters of the war for months.

The offer came amid a high volume of deaths in the city. At the time, the leader of the group even defined Bakhmut as a “meat grinder”. According to Ukrainian government sources heard by the American newspaper The Washington Post, Prigojin’s agreement would have been made more than 1 time. Ukrainian authorities, however, received him with distrust.

The alleged negotiations were revealed last Sunday (May 14, 2023), by the Post and showed that the proposal would have been made in January of this year.

The Wagner group is a Russian paramilitary organization founded in 2014. The group’s forces began to be used in critical battles, mainly in Bakhmut. Its leader, Yevgeny Prigojin, is an ally of the President of Russia, Vladimir Putin, and since the beginning of the conflict, in 2022, he has drawn attention for his role and strategic importance on the battlefronts.

USA CONCERN

Other leaked documents show that Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky was planning attacks on Russia, including occupying villages in the neighboring country and bombing a pipeline that sends Russian oil to Hungary.

The fact aroused the concern of the United States, since attacks of this type could configure “cobelligerence” by Ukraine, aggravating the war situation. The country receives military support from the West to react to Russian attacks.

According to Postthe new information about the intention of Ukrainian attack on Russia would show that Zelensky would be “a leader with aggressive instincts who contrast vehemently with his public image as a calm and stoic statesman”.

Last Sunday, the Ukrainian president confirmed to journalists, during a trip to Germany, that he wants to organize a counter-attack in the Ukrainian territories conquered by Russia during the conflict between the two countries.

In the same speech, however, he pledged not to attack originally Russian territories, only the portion occupied in Ukraine. “We do not attack Russian territory, we liberate our own legitimate territory”he declared.