Colombian soccer was marred again this Sunday by new violent actions, this time, caused by members of the Los del Sur bar, before the match between Atlético Nacional and América de Cali.

The match could not be played after disturbances broke out in the south stand of the Atanasio Girardot stadium. Before that, the bar denounced that Atlético Nacional had broken relations with the fans and the club responded with a statement announcing that some “economic benefits” had been suspended.

What happened on Sunday not only forced the suspension of the match against América, but also left in doubt the holding of the Copa Libertadores match between Nacional and Melgar from Peru in Medellín, scheduled for this Thursday. The directors of Nacional are willing to go and play in another city.

Felipe Muñoz, leader of Los del Sur, came out in defense of the bar

Felipe Muñoz, one of the leaders of Los del Sur, assured that this bar does not commit violent actions and rejected what happened at the Atanasio Girardot stadium on Sunday.

“I am not going to miss the opportunity to always reject and condemn violence, especially in the framework of a party as beautiful as soccer,” Muñoz told 6 AM Hoy por Hoy, from Caracol Radio. “We are sad that this has happened, They are events very distant from the historical nature of the Los del Sur bar, rejecting and condemning these events that happened and do not favor anyone,” he added.

Felipe Muñoz, musician and barista.

Muñoz assured that the differences with the current difference of Nacional are much deeper. “It is not easy to reduce it only in a simplistic way, as the president of Nacional and some media have done, to the fact that some tickets and some benefits were removed, it is a somewhat mediocre way of looking at the matter. There is a basic situation and it is the current relationship of the team’s leadership with its citizens and its fans, a lot of things that ended up exploding”, he explained.

They do not give us a bill as a benefit of anything, it has been part of an integral job for 24 years

The LDS leader ensures that the bar does not receive any benefit from the club. “We do not administer, we do not receive benefits, we have done contractual work with Nacional for a long time through our logistics companies and our soccer schools, and our merchandising companies. We do that and all the teams in the world do it with their bars, “he insisted, and also said that there is nothing illegal about it.

Regarding the affirmation of President Mauricio Navarro that Nacional gave them 500 tickets and now withdraws that benefit, Muñoz assured: “They do not give us a ticket as a benefit of anything, it has been part of an integral work for 24 years that we have had a relationship with the club and with the municipal administrations, and for 10 years in an integral work of logistics and pedagogy, which there are in the neighborhoods that were created from the most successful administration that Nacional has had in his presidency, which is that of Juan Carlos De La Cuesta, who left a lot of important social collections for Atlético Nacional and its environment ”.

Regarding the acts of violence, Muñoz said that the bar does not commit violent acts to protest. “That is not co-administration, it is the use of the legitimate peaceful protest that we have exercised for a year. What happened yesterday (Sunday), on the part of the individual actors, who are responsible for these acts, is not unfortunate, it is sad”.

