Juaneco and his Combothe Amazonian musical group of pucallpa, Ucayali region, has 57 years of artistic life and promises to last over time. Their leader, Juan PezoIn an interview for La República, he said that he has two musician sons and they would be the next leaders of the orchestra.

Who is his successor? was the question they asked fish. “I have two sons who are musicians, and they continue,” she said. In addition, he assured that his descendants are currently part of the band.

This Saturday, June 24, the musical group performed in the city of Satipofrom the Junín region, for the celebrations of the Fiesta San Juan.

Juaneco y su Combo: what year was it founded?

Juan Pezo refers that the orchestra of the Peruvian jungle was founded in 1966. On May 2, 1977 they suffered an accident, in which five of its members died. The director refers that they have more than 50 years of validity and it is in honor of their musicians who lost their lives.

“Juaneco y su Combo is an immense group, with a long history, with a lot of experience in tours,” he says. fish.

Likewise, the director indicates that they are finishing making a recording together with baretowith which they seek to return to the stage with new musical successes.

