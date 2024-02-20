Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 02/20/2024 – 22:04

The 5th Panel of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) determined, this Tuesday, the 20th, that Rogério Avelino da Silva, known as Rogério 157, should continue to be detained in federal prison. The criminal is considered the leader of the Comando Vermelho faction in the Rocinha favela, in Rio. He is serving a sentence for drug trafficking and other crimes.

Rogério 157's defense had asked for him to be transferred to a state prison in Rio de Janeiro. In their arguments, the lawyers say that Rogério's stay in federal prison for more than five years, away from his family, would violate the principle of humanizing sentences.

The drug trafficker has been detained at the Federal Penitentiary of Porto Velho, in Rondônia, since 2018, at the request of the Rio Public Security Secretariat, under the justification that he would continue to exert influence in Comando Vermelho.

Brazil has five maximum security federal penitentiaries. For the first time since 2006, when they were created, one of these units, the one in Mossoró (RN), recorded an escape: two inmates escaped last week. The case opened Ricardo Lewandowski's first crisis at the head of the Ministry of Justice and Public Security. The fugitives Deibson Cabral Nascimento and Rogerio da Silva Mendonça are suspected of having links with the Red Command, in Acre

Rogério 157 even obtained a favorable decision to be detained in the State of Rio de Janeiro by the Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro (TJRJ). However, the Public Prosecutor's Office appealed the decision to the STJ because it considered that Rogério's transfer from the federal to the state system would pose a serious risk to public safety.

Distributed in different regions of the country, federal penitentiaries are in Catanduvas (PR), Campo Grande (MS), Porto Velho (RO), Mossoró (RN) and Brasília (DF). The locations are part of the strategy to dismantle and hinder possible communications between criminal organizations.

Unanimously, the group of magistrates followed the vote of the rapporteur, Minister Ribeiro Dantas. According to the judge, the arguments of Rogério 157's lawyers failed to meet the legal requirements for him to return to Rio.

For defense lawyers, the MP's appeal would have been presented in response to the attacks by criminals on buses in Rio de Janeiro, in October last year. The rapporteur, however, said that no evidence of alleged political motivation was presented.

Head of drug trafficking in Rocinha

Rogério 157 commanded drug trafficking in the Rocinha favela, as a replacement for Antônio Bonfim Lopes, known as Nem, arrested on November 10, 2011. They were allies until 2017, when Rogério 157 began to fail to comply with orders given from the prison by Nem , and the two ended up breaking up.

Nem's allies went to Rocinha to try to expel the former ally, who managed to escape. The clashes between the Nem and Rogério 157 groups, however, lasted more than a month and caused panic among favela residents. Rogério 157 was arrested in the Arará favela, in the north of Rio, in December 2017.

According to the Public Ministry, from October 2013 to May 2014 Rogério 157 led drug trafficking in several neighborhoods in Rio, such as the Maré favela complex, Vila Aliança and the Serrinha and Dendê hills.