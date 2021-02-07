A difficult moment goes through the leader of the musical group Clavito and his Chela Robert Muñoz, after being diagnosed with coronavirus (COVID-19) as well as his partner Andrea Fonseca and their little daughter.

The cumbia singer has not been able to return to Peru since the pandemic began, and is currently stranded in Philadelphia, a city in Pennsylvania in the United States.

While Robert Muñoz assured that they have been recovering from the disease, he also revealed that he has presented complications such as difficulty breathing and walking.

“We are coming out of the disease process. We were in quarantine, taking care of each other and we are just recovering, “he said in an interview to a local media.

“I feel calmer because I am stable, but the COVID-19 has left me sequelae because I am short of breath at times and my legs feel weak, “he added.

In this sense, his situation is more critical compared to that of his partner and daughter, having 50% of their lungs compromised.

“She because she is younger, but my saturation reached 92 and that has compromised 50% of the lungs. The doctors have told me that I have to do breathing exercises gradually, ”he told Trome.

Singers, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.