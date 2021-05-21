Ahmed Atef (Cairo)

In an attempt by the leader of the extremist “Boko Haram” group, Abu Bakr Shekau, to commit suicide to avoid being captured by elements linked to the terrorist organization “ISIS” in north-eastern Nigeria, he was seriously injured.

. The French agency stated that after battles with fighters from the terrorist organization “ISIS” in West Africa, Abu Bakr Shekau and his men were surrounded on Wednesday, in their stronghold of the Sambisa forest, while the leader of Buhurram tried to not be captured, he fired a bullet in the chest and penetrated his shoulder, seriously wounded. The agency says that he was seriously injured after he detonated bombs in the house where he had taken refuge with his men.

At noon, there was no response from the Nigerian army and authorities.

Amr Farouk, the Egyptian researcher on Islamic movements, said that Nigeria and the Horn of Africa have been witnessing a terrorist insurgency for more than 10 years, especially with the conflict that began with “Boko Haram” attacks since 2009 that killed more than 40,000 people and displaced two million people, and violence has extended to Niger, Chad and Cameroon.

Farouk explained to Al-Ittihad that the terrorist Boko Haram had been involved in kidnapping about 300 schoolgirls from a school in 2014, which sparked a global campaign against it, pointing out that the nature of the African region and the armed conflict allowed terrorist groups to move there.

In the affairs of Islamic movements, Al-Masri pointed out that in 2016, “Bukhorram” was divided into two parts, partly led by Abu Bakr Shekau and with him the historical leaders of the group, and on the other hand a group affiliated with the terrorist organization “ISIS”, pointing out that the two groups are now fighting over the leadership.