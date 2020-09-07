The chief of the Belarusian opposition Maria Kolesnikova was kidnapped by unknown individuals within the heart of Minsk. It’s reported by Tut.by.

Eyewitnesses to the incident mentioned that she was put in a minibus with the signal “Communication” and brought away in an unknown path.

I noticed folks in civilian garments and masks pushing Maria into this minibus, her telephone flies off, certainly one of these folks picks up the telephone, jumps into the minibus, and so they depart. Svetlana abduction witness

Anton Rodnenkov, spokesman for the Opposition Coordinating Council, whose presidium contains Kolesnikova, tried to trace her down, however quickly stopped speaking too. The whereabouts of each are nonetheless unknown. It’s famous that Kolesnikova’s telephone quantity is offered, however she doesn’t reply calls.

Belarusian safety officers deny details about the detention of a member of the Coordination Council. The Ministry of Inner Affairs of Belarus mentioned RIA Newsthat they don’t have any details about the detention of Kolesnikova. Related answer was given to the State Management Committee of the Republic and the Investigative Committee on the request of the portal “Sputnik Belarus”. The press service of the KGB was unavailable for remark.

On August 31, it grew to become recognized that Kolesnikova, along with members of the headquarters of the previous participant within the presidential elections, banker Viktor Babariko, is creating a brand new political social gathering “Collectively”. The Opposition Coordination Council will proceed to work with it.

Upon the creation of the council, the Prosecutor Normal’s Workplace of Belarus opened a legal case on an try to seize energy. Kolesnikova and different protest leaders have repeatedly confused that these accusations are inappropriate, because the council is a civil platform for dialogue between the authorities and society and has no political objective or program.

The actions started on the day of the presidential election on August 9. In response to official knowledge, the present head of state, Alexander Lukashenko, gained the election with over 80 % of the vote. Nonetheless, the opposition, which nominated a single candidate, Svetlana Tikhanovskaya, didn’t agree with this model.

The members demand the resignation of the nation’s management, new elections and punishment of these liable for the brutal dispersal of the primary rallies. The mass arrests had been suspended after the primary protest towards the violence on August 12, however they resumed final week, as well as, riot police started to detain journalists, together with the Lenta.ru correspondent. Lukashenka claims that the elections had been honest, folks themselves rushed to the police, and the protests had been organized and paid for by third international locations. On weekdays, a number of hundred folks come to the rallies, however on Sundays the actions change into many hundreds.