US forces carried out an attack in Syria in which died an important leader of the Hurras al Din group (Guardians of Religion), considered the current branch of Al Qaeda in that country, according to a report by the US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Friday.

In the “selective” attack he died Abu Abd al-Rahman al-Makki, member of the Hurras al Din council and a senior leader responsible for overseeing terrorist operations from Syria, CENTCOM said in a statement.

General Michael Erik Kurilla, commander of Central Command, said in the text that U.S. forces remain committed to “the Defeat of the terrorists who threaten the United Statesits allies and partners, and regional stability.”

Hurras al Din has been in the crosshairs of the United States for some time.

Last April one of its leaders, Sami al Uryadi, was included in the list of global terrorists for his role “of leadership” within the group, and a $5 million reward was established for information on his location.

In announcing the reward, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said groups like Hurras al Din “They are responsible for murders, kidnappings and violence against members of religious minorities”

Last year, the European Union (EU) included Hurras al Din, a group of former members of the al-Nusra Front, the former Syrian affiliate of al-Qaeda, on its list of sanctioned entities.

EFE