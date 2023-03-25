Paris (Reuters)

New France captain Kylian Mbappe lived up to expectations, scoring twice in a 4-0 win over the Netherlands in a solid start for the Blues in Euro 2024 qualifying.

Mbappe, who took over the armband after goalkeeper Hugo Lloris retired from international football in January, made the first goal for Antoine Griezmann before scoring the third.

Dayo Upamecano doubled the lead in a brilliant first half, before Mbappe completed the quad late in the game amid crowd enthusiasm.

Despite the international retirement of influential elements such as Lloris and defender Raphael Varane, France dazzled everyone in its first match since losing the World Cup final to Argentina last December, crushing the Netherlands, affected by a virus outbreak within its squad and led by new coach Ronald Koeman.

The defeat was a shock to Koeman in his first appearance in his second period since succeeding Louis van Gaal, after reaching the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar, and Koeman previously coached his country between 2018 and 2020.

France leads Group Two, ahead of Greece, which defeated Gibraltar 3-0 away from home. Coach Didier Deschamps’ team meets Ireland in Dublin on Monday, while the Netherlands plays at home to Gibraltar.

The start of the Netherlands, which missed the efforts of five players due to infection, was poor, as France managed to score the net after only two minutes, when Griezmann finished a wonderful move to convert Mbappe’s pass into the net from inside the penalty area.

The Netherlands defense failed to deal with a side free kick from Griezmann, and Upamecano easily followed the ball into the net in the eighth minute.

Mbappe turned the score to 3-0 with a close-range touch, after Aurelien Tchoameni’s pass.

The Netherlands threatened the hosts’ goal for a short time after the break, but Memphis Depay’s shot went wide and Koeman pushed striker Vout Figurst instead of midfielder Kenneth Taylor in the 33rd minute.

Mbappe manipulated the defense to deepen the visitors’ wounds with a powerful shot, scoring his 38th goal in 67 games.

The brilliance of France goalkeeper Mike Maignan, when saving Depay’s penalty kick in stoppage time, prompted the French fans to imagine the outcome of the World Cup final, which he missed due to injury, if he participated in the penalty shootout instead of Lloris.

Mbappe said: “A great match. We did not want to concede any goal, so everyone feels happy. Mike does not like to concede, and in his first major participation he came out with a clean sheet. We all support him.”

He added, “We prepared ourselves saying that we cannot disappoint our fans in the first match here after the World Cup.”