The Colombian second division tournament had a vibrant closure of all against all, where their eight qualifiers for the semifinal home runs were defined. Among which stand out Fortaleza, Boca Juniors de Cali, Llaneros, Cúcuta Deportivo, Barranquilla and Atlético FC.

It may be of interest to you: The eight classified for the B home runs are ready: Quindío, eliminated

Dimayor, how much more corruption we must endure, it is time to act

Patriotas, who are already qualified for the annual final after having won the first tournament, In the last few hours he made a serious complaint against Dimayor and complained through social networks.

The largest shareholder of Patriotas, César Guzmán, launched a strong accusation against Colombian Professional Soccer a few hours after the last date of the BetPlay Tournament ended.

Read here: Another hard blow for Santa Fe: eliminated from the women’s Copa Libertadores

Guzmán left a controversial message on his official

@Dimayor How much more corruption we must endure, it is time to act, we end it or they end us, the country is right, we deserve what we get — Cesar G (@CesarGuzmanPat) October 12, 2023

Although the exact reason that led the leader of Patriotas Boyacá to make this public complaint is not known, He is expected to delve into the topic this Thursday, since his accusation towards one of the governing bodies of Colombian football is quite serious.

It should be noted that Patriotas, on the last date of the all against all, beat Tigres 4-0, but was eliminated from the semifinal home runs, since Boca Juniors de Cali came back against Quindío with a penalty in the 97th minute, which caused the Boyacá team It will remain in ninth place with 21 units.

César Guzmán, president of Patriotas, along with the team’s former coach, Harold Rivera.

SPORTS

With information from Futbolred

More news in EL TIEMPO