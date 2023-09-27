The agency quoted leader Kim Jong Un as saying at a meeting of the People’s Assembly held on Tuesday and Wednesday that “the policy of building nuclear power of the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea has become permanent, as the basic law of the state, which no one may violate.”

Kim explained that enshrining the nuclear status in the constitution is “a historic event that provides a powerful political lever to significantly enhance national defense capabilities.”

Since its first nuclear test in 2006, Pyongyang has conducted a total of six nuclear tests to date.

A year ago, the Legislative Council in Pyongyang passed a law declaring that North Korea is a state that possesses nuclear weapons, and Kim said that day that his country’s situation was “irreversible,” but without enshrining this matter in the constitution.

The law at that time allowed the possibility of using nuclear weapons in a preventive manner, but the Legislative Council went further by enshrining in the constitution itself the status of the country as a nuclear-armed state.

North Korea warned the United Nations on Tuesday that the Korean Peninsula faces the risk of a nuclear war erupting, blaming what it described as US hostility.

North Korea’s envoy to the United Nations, Kim Song, told the international body’s General Assembly that the United States’ approach over the past year had pushed the peninsula “to the brink of nuclear war even further.”

Kim Sung condemned South Korea’s moves under the presidency of conservative Yoon Suk-yul, who worked to enhance cooperation with Washington and Japan.

“Given its sycophantic and humiliating policy of dependence on external powers, the Korean Peninsula is one step away from the imminent danger of a nuclear war,” he said in his speech to the General Assembly.

He pointed to the recent formation of the “Nuclear Advisory Group,” through which the United States hopes to achieve better integration between its nuclear capabilities and South Korea’s conventional forces, while the two allied countries intensify information sharing and emergency planning.

Kim Song noted that the group is “committed to planning, activating and carrying out a pre-emptive nuclear strike against the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea.”

He added, “The United States is currently moving to the practical stage of achieving its malicious goal of provoking a nuclear war by repeatedly sending nuclear submarines and strategic nuclear bombers carrying nuclear weapons to the Korean Peninsula and its surroundings for the first time in decades.”

A series of missile tests carried out by North Korea were met with condemnations from the United States, Japan and South Korea.

The administration of US President Joe Biden has repeatedly confirmed that it is open to dialogue with North Korea without preconditions, but Pyongyang has not shown any interest in holding talks at the working group level.

Donald Trump, Biden’s predecessor, held three historic personal meetings with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, and succeeded in reducing the level of tension, but without any of the meetings resulting in a permanent agreement.