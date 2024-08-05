North Korea’s official KCNA news agency reported that “a ceremony to transfer 250 new-generation tactical rocket launchers to the border military forces” was held in Pyongyang under the supervision of leader Kim Jong Un.

The North Korean leader said the devices were “upgraded tactical offensive weapons”, stressing that he “personally designed them”.

Kim added in his speech that the unveiling of the new weapons at a time when the country is suffering from flood damage is “an indication of our party’s firm will to continue to bolster defense capabilities.”

Pyongyang is bolstering its military capabilities on the border as Seoul has resumed its vocal propaganda campaigns against the North Korean regime.

Relations between the North and the South are currently going through one of the most tense periods in years.

The two Koreas are still technically at war because the conflict between them from 1950 to 1953 ended with an armistice, not a peace treaty.

The propaganda campaign via loudspeakers along the border dating back to the 1950-53 Korean War has angered Pyongyang, which has previously threatened to target South Korean loudspeakers with artillery.