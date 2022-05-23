National police have arrested a key figure in Ridouan Taghi’s criminal organization in Montenegro. The police confirm that reporting from The Telegraph† Bosnian Boris P. (45) would be of great organizational value for the continuation of the drug trade, with which the criminal organization always earns a lot of money. According to The Parool he is charged with drug trafficking.

The detective has been looking for Boris P. for some time, report The Telegraph and The Parool† It was eventually found out that he was hiding in Montenegro. From there he must be extradited to the Netherlands. Dozens of alleged accomplices of drug criminal Ridouan Taghi are now incarcerated. They were arrested in Colombia, Curaçao, Suriname and Morocco, among others.

The most important pawns from Taghi’s crime organization are in the Extra Secure Institution (EBI) in Vught. However, the Public Prosecution Service fears that they are still directing the criminal organization from prison. Ridouan Taghi’s cousin and lawyer Youssef facilitated communication between Ridouan Taghi and the outside world for months last year — after which Minister Franc Weerwind (Legal Protection, D66) decided to shut down the used messaging service eMates.

At the end of June, the seventeen suspects in the Marengo trial — a case that revolves around six murders and a series of attempted murders — will hear the sentencing demands. According to The Parool the later arrested leaders, to which Boris P. now also belongs, are tried separately.