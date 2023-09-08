“Afraid of contrasts? I don’t, so I don’t care.” On February 11, 2022, Christian Eriksen answered like this. Facing him were more than a hundred journalists, gathered in the Brentford press room for his lecture. The Danish midfielder was finally ready to return to the field, after the cardiac arrest of Euro2021. “I want to play the World Cup in Qatar and yes, I’m sure: you will see me again at the highest level”. In those days it seemed like a courageous display of resilience but, in hindsight, we can say that he was right. Eriksen is back Eriksen, in the Premier League and with Denmark.