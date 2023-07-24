Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 07/23/2023 – 20:28 Share

After seeing Santos open a two-goal lead, Botafogo showed strength to start a 2-2 draw with goals scored in the last moments of the game played in Vila Belmiro. The match, valid for the 16th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship, was broadcast by National Radio.

Way to go, Fire! Botafogo is behind, but seeks a tie in the final stretch of the game with goals from Tiquinho and Adryelson. ⚽️ #VamosBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/Tv3dmQ5qu0 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) July 23, 2023

With equality away from home, Alvinegro reached 40 points, with 11 points ahead of vice-leader Grêmio, who beat Atlético-MG last Saturday (22). Peixe reached 17 points, in 14th place.

Even playing in an empty Vila Belmiro, due to a punishment imposed by the Superior Court of Sports Justice due to confusion in a match with Corinthians, Santos showed efficiency to open the scoring in the 23rd minute of the first half, when Jean Lucas launched Marcos Leonardo, who got rid of Adryelson before hitting hard to overcome goalkeeper Lucas Perri.

Behind on the scoreboard, Botafogo went up in the final stage. With that, the leader started to give spaces for the quick attack of Peixe, who reached the second in a counterattack move in the 35th minute. Lucas Lima doubled with Mendoza and played with Marcos Leonardo, who again showed that he had his nose for goal up to date.

But General Severiano’s Alvinegro didn’t want to see their long streak of invincibility be broken (with this tie it reached seven matches). Thus, in the 38th minute, the star of top scorer Tiquinho Soares shone for Botafogo to score. Three minutes later Marçal took a corner kick and Adryelson headed in the final to give final numbers to the match.

One more for the top scorer! ⚽️ #VamosBOTAFOGO Vitor Silva / BFR pic.twitter.com/n9LeoX20sd — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) July 23, 2023

Other results:

Bragantino 0 x 0 Internacional

Cruzeiro 0 x 1 Goiás

Vasco 0 x 2 Athletico-PR