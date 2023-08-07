Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 08/06/2023 – 22:39 Share

Leader Botafogo drew 0-0 with Cruzeiro, this Sunday night (6) at the Mineirão stadium, in a match valid for the 18th round of Serie A of the Brazilian Championship. Even with this result, Glorioso still has a considerable advantage in first place, with a total of 44 points and 13 ahead of vice-leader Flamengo.

Game over at Mineirão: Botafogo draws 0-0 with Cruzeiro and adds up to 44 points in the Brasileirão! We follow, Family! #VamosBOTAFOGO pic.twitter.com/q3XlfHNV13 — Botafogo FR (@Botafogo) August 6, 2023

Related news:

After a first half with few side-by-side opportunities, Raposa, who ended the round in 11th place with 24 points, was better in the final stage. But goalkeeper Lucas Perri shone to keep the score unchanged in a match in which striker Tiquinho Soares suffered a sprained left knee.

golden wins

At Arena Pantanal, Cuiabá showed efficiency to beat Flamengo 3-0. This was Dourado’s fourth consecutive victory in the competition, which jumped to 8th place with 28 points. Rubro-Negro remains in second place with 31 points.

CELEBRATE, FANS! THIS IS THE FOURTH WIN IN A row With goals from Matheus Alexandre, Clayson and Deyverson, we thrashed Flamengo and added three more points in the @Brasileirao WHAT A GOLD VICTORY! WHAT A NIGHT AT THE ARENA! FORWARD #MatoGrossonaSerieA pic.twitter.com/WZzVE5xU8E — Cuiabá Esporte Clube (@CuiabaEC) August 7, 2023

After a goalless first half, Cuiabá opened the scoring in the first minute with Matheus Alexandre. Seven minutes later Clayson equalized with Deyverson before expanding to 2-0. And Deyverson himself gave final numbers to the game after Wellington Silva got rid of Allan on the right end and crossed low.

Other results:

Vasco 1 x 0 Grêmio

Sao Paulo 0 x 2 Atlético-MG

Coritiba 0 x 1 Bragantino

Bahia 3 x 1 America-MG