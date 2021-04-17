Nothing less than 44 points they separate Atlético, still Leader, and to Eibar, bottom and four of the permanence zone that Valladolid marks, but at this point everything is final and a match fits any result in the Wanda Metropolitano. After letting a unique advantage slip away because they have only been able to win four of their last ten games and Real Madrid and Barça barely fail, the Cholo Simeone team has made life difficult. He still depends on himself, but to guarantee his second league title with the Argentine coach he needs a full eight victories in the last days, with a visit to the Camp Nou included. It would be a record for Atlético, which has not reached 91 points in a league either.

After falling into the Sánchez Pizjuán and adding only one point on his last visit to Benito Villamarín, Atlético no longer has a margin of error. If they do not beat José Luis Mendilibar’s gunsmith team in the afternoon session, Real Madrid would lay down as the leader if they closed Sunday with a victory in Getafe. Still without their figures Luis Suárez and Joao Félix, but with the Return After serving the sanction of the multipurpose Marcos Llorrente, Simeone has been able to prepare throughout the week a clash still conditioned by the physical states of Trippier, Lemar and Mario Hermoso. You have at your disposal the French Moussa Dembélé, who fainted less than a month ago during training. He is not emerging as a starter, but his contribution should be important in this final stretch of a course to which Atlético arrives with signs of physical exhaustion and mental block.

Mattresses appeal to their strength at home, where they have won 11 of the 15 games played this season, with three draws and only one defeat, against Levante and by accident. In the away role, Eibar has been defeated seven times and has drawn five times in their 15 games played. They have been measured nine times on red-and-white terrain, and the eibarreses never won, although they did add three valuable draws. Mendilibar cannot count for this appointment with two indisputable ones as the closing medium Pape Diop, sanctioned, and the international extreme Bryan gil, injured. At least the Zaldibar coach celebrates the recovery of Serbian goalkeeper Marko Dmitrovic, always outstanding before the Madrilenians.