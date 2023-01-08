Lead rain and deafening explosions woke us up last Thursday, January 5 for the early morning culiacan became combat zone and its streets seemed the scene of a war movie. The fire spread equally to the north and south of sinaloa without the authority being prepared to stop the terror. The congratulations and smiles of the Christmas season ended before the Guadalupe Reyes Y they were bullets and not hugs those who once again demonstrated the mistaken security strategy of the government of 4th that every day puts us more in danger.

While the news crossed borders, in Mexico, our 4th grade president in his morning just said; “There was an operation; They will have the information later.” eight words we deserved while we lived through hell, later as if nothing happened, Lopez moved to field marswhere he led the commemoration of the Bicentennial of the Heroic Military College where the Secretary of Security and Citizen Protection went, the secretaries of the National and Navy Defensebut no one said anything. He was flanked by the caps: Claudia, Ebrard and Adamall together enjoyed the great event while sinaloa was under fire.

Culiacán and the entire State was paralyzed, there was no commercial or labor activity. No public transport service was provided and those citizens who had to move to some place due to some urgent need were stripped of their vehicles to use them as a fire barrier at the city entrances, people stranded on the roads, fields, in their places of work or prisoners in their own homes, many without food or water, health personnel were kidnapped and the inhabitants of the syndicate of Jesus Maria they were left to their fate, it was rumored there were dead and wounded civilians, without electricity, water, without communication signalThey cried out to the Governor for help. the same as a few days ago I bring you a stunning inn wasting resources on paraphernalia.

Like that black Thursday in October 2019, the cause was the arrest of Ovid Guzman and the authorities dared to boast of a “successful operation that was prepared for six months”, but the consequences now were much worse, panic took over the streets of Culiacán and all of Sinaloa and again, they were not prepared to face the terrible situation, once again the Mexican State overwhelmed by this poster.

On Friday, the burned cars, still smoking, gave an account of the so-called ground zero and in the city an atmosphere remained dismal. The worst thing is that the tenant of the national palace once again minimized the problem. In Sinaloa, Rubén Rocha did not show any sign of governance either, He only declared a curfew and hid, remained mute, until after 9AM He published that he had just been found out by the Srio. From Governorate of Ovid’s Arrest, which was evidently ordered and even executed by the US government and only replied to the report of his messiah, he mocks again, facing the sad reality of a failed government and kneeling by those who put them there.

Sports, Christmas and Three Kings Day events were canceled. He too #LoveConcert that intended, that same day, to collect toys and funds to bring parties, gifts and smiles to less favored girls and boys, the effort of months, of artists, members of the Civil Association Popular Support Center “CAP”, he went to the pipe; the violence and the lack of governance in sinaloa They did not allow it to take place. But they will not stop us and next Friday, January 13 at 6PM at the Oscar Liera Theater it will be done and you are still in time to join; from anywhere you can contribute, help us draw smiles and that our children do not run out of their gift. Let’s show with this that we are more of the good guys and that another Culiacán is possible, that sinaloa again rises from a black cloud, but this time to evolve, to be and give love. Join us: We are waiting for you at the #ConciertoAmor!