View of the prices of fruit in the Es Claustre market in Mahón, Menorca. David Arquimbau Sintes (EFE)

A little over a month of war has been enough time for the Russian invasion of Ukraine to extend its effects on our economy and society: to the stoppages in transport, we must add those in the fishing sector, the temporary closures of some industries – well because supplies arrive, either because of the high cost of energy—and the occasional problems of shortages in some shops, adequately magnified by the tabloid press. On the consumption side, high energy and food prices particularly punish the most vulnerable, who have seen their purchasing power significantly reduced. This scenario could continue if measures are not taken to redirect it, leading the country to a situation of economic and social deterioration in which it rains pours after the financial crisis of 2008 and that caused by the pandemic, from which we have not yet recovered .

The Government’s action plan aims to mitigate the effects of the war on our economy, with a special focus on energy prices, but it must necessarily go further. The Executive has before it the triple challenge of curbing economic deterioration and avoiding an inflationary spiral, attending to the most vulnerable social sectors and advancing in the energy transition, the only long-term option to guarantee that this situation does not become chronic.

We are at war and we must expect leadership to match. The Government must propose and execute a package ambitious enough to be able to redirect a situation that at times has seemed to get out of its control, avoiding the temptation to take measures low cost that end up being insufficient in a few months. If in 2020 the response was more than enough to set the expectations of economic agents and avoid a social collapse, now it should be to a greater extent, since the situation, in economic terms, is much more complex. If the measures are identified as timid or prudish, they will not achieve their effect and the deterioration will continue.

The breadth of vision does not depend solely on the Government. The opposition should prove its political stature and its commitment to the country, avoiding flirting with chaos, a temptation to which it too often falls. And the social agents, so decisive in the covid crisis and in the recovery, cannot now resign from their urgent responsibility to agree on a fair, solid and far-reaching income pact. This double agreement, political and social, is, under these circumstances, an economic, political and, dare we say, moral imperative.

They say that in times of peace it is managed and in times of war it is led. Given the seriousness of the situation, it is urgent to offer from the relevant agents – the government and its allies, the responsible opposition and social agents – a response to match. Moreover, we may be late. And the later it is, the greater the response will have to be to have an effect.