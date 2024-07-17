Mexico is facing a crisis of lead poisoning, especially in its child population, due to the persistence of its use in three everyday products: pottery, paint and plastics. A report by the Center for Culture and Environmental Education (Casa Cem) and released by EL PAÍS indicates that the levels of this substance in Mexican children “are approximately double the geometric mean level” for children in the United States. A minor who has grown up in Mexico is eight times more likely to have blood lead levels above 5.0 μg/dl — the limit above which it is considered high — than a child in the neighboring country. The document indicates that “the efforts to regulate and control” this problem by the authorities “have been insufficient.”

A craftsman works in a sphere workshop in the State of Mexico. Eyepix Group (Future Publishing via Getty Imag)

The problem lies in objects that are produced and distributed daily in the country, and then commonly used in homes, such as plates, glasses or cups. The report, called Mexican toxicity. The supply chain of lead compounds for the pottery, plastics and paint industriesevaluates the effects of the manufacture and use of this compound. This metal mainly affects children and has become one of the 10 toxins of greatest concern in the world, according to a analysis by the School of Public Health of Mexico. “In Mexico, 22% of children between one and four years old had levels of poisoning, that is, one in five children living in areas with fewer than 100,000 inhabitants had lead levels in their blood,” he says. Furthermore, lead is an element that inhibits the development of intelligence.

Although exposure to lead also affects adults, “children suffer damage in the presence of much smaller quantities and absorb up to five times more” than adults. Children with nutritional deficiencies absorb it more quickly. And the human fetus is the most vulnerable. A pregnant woman can transmit the lead accumulated in her body to the developing baby, as well as during breastfeeding, Casa Cem explains.

In Mexico, there is no national registry of industrial chemical substances. There is only a catalogue of 5,852 substances identified in the Registry of Emissions and Transfer of Pollutants. But this inventory “only lists the substances identified in industry reports; it does not imply a risk analysis of said substances or an authorization for use.” This means that chemical substances can be used freely in Mexico. “There is no registry because no federal ministry has the authority to regulate the use of these substances,” the analysis states.

The potters

For the report, specialists in social development, environmental economics and public policy interviewed 48 traditional pottery producers in Oaxaca, Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Puebla, the State of Mexico and Jalisco, in order to evaluate the use of lead glazes—a finish that is applied to the pieces—and to identify the suppliers of these inputs. “Most potters use wood-burning kilns located in patios shared with their homes, which exposes their families and neighbors to lead and harmful particle emissions,” they point out. Of the total number of workshops visited, only 14% participate in the Barro Aprobado program, to work with lead-free glazes. The others, “aware of the damage” that the metal can cause, said they did not have the resources to “cover the cost of improving their kilns and facilities to use alternative glazes.”

A potter works on a piece of black clay in San Bartolo Coyotepec (State of Oaxaca), in 2022. Wolfgang Kaehler (Getty Images)

The potters, the study adds, “buy lead oxide for glazing through retail stores and informal suppliers who operate without a fixed location.” Many of them were reluctant to reveal the origin of the product, when asked during the study. The damage does not stop at the production cycle of this industry, which moves about 2 billion pesos a year, according to the study. National Fund for the Promotion of Handicrafts and INEGI. Thousands of households buy handicrafts containing lead every year. The population “is exposed when they consume food and drinks that were prepared, served or stored in pottery containers that contain” this toxic substance, the report details.

Paints and plastics

Two other very popular products that contain lead in their guts are some paints and some plastics. Exposure in the first case begins when the paint chips or peels off. “This causes the lead to be released as dust and fall to the ground.” What most affects the material in this case is wear and tear over time. With plastic, the report warns of a problem in children’s toys. Lead may have been used in their production or be in pigments or paints used to give them color. “It is of particular concern because of the constant contact with children,” they warn. “Lead-based paints and PVC toys are potential sources of domestic lead poisoning.” This toxic substance is used to give plastic softness, shine or flexibility, which makes toys more attractive.

Children play in a park in Mexico City. Christian Chavez (AP)

The document lists other elements that can deepen the poisoning of the population, such as plumbing, if it is made with lead, because it can contaminate the water that circulates there. “In low- and middle-income countries, they can include materials containing lead used in community water systems, such as wells with hand pumps and public taps.” Or even if the pipes are made of PVC. “Generally, pipe producers prefer to use lead-based materials, such as lead-based materials, in the form of … [ese plástico] due to its durable material and low cost.”

The analysis warns that there is a lack of information about the use of this metal in the country. “The regulations governing the lead content in plastics, paints and traditional pottery in Mexico are deficient, inefficient, and have been in clear decline,” it notes. “Compliance is not being controlled or monitored by the authority responsible for it, much less sanctioned.” The only regulation governing lead in low-temperature pottery is intended for products for use with food and beverages. But “monitoring compliance is inoperable given the territorial extension of pottery production and marketing.”

