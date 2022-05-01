After the resignation of Jon Watts as director of “Fantastic Four”, now fans ask John Krasinski not only as the new manager of the next Marvel movie, but also in the role of Reed Richards, leader of the group of superheroes that was for a long time at Fox and is now owned by Disney.

The departure of Watts, director of the latest “Spider-Man” trilogy, has begun to put possible candidates on the table to replace the filmmaker.

At the moment, one of the most notorious is John Krasinski himself, who as a director has already worked on the two “A Quiet Place” films.

Fan art imagines John Krasinski as Mr. Fantastic. Photo: Diffusion

The well-remembered actor from “The office” has also sounded quite a lot for the role of Reed Richards, aka Mr. Fantastic, for quite some time, especially before the premiere of “Doctor Strange” 2.

In social networks, you can see the support of several users who want Marvel to listen to their requests and make him the director of the long-awaited “Fantastic 4” film at UCM.

Fan tweets calling for John Krasinski to star and direct “Fantastic Four.” Photo: composition LR/ Twitter

In fact, it is rumored on the web that Marvel has already signed John Krasinski to take charge of one of the most important projects of Phase 4 of his cinematographic universe.

And it is that with the failed feature films made by 20th Century Fox in 2005, 2007 and 2015, fans have been waiting a long time to see a worthy adaptation.

For now, the film is expected to arrive sometime in 2023, but no further details about it or its cast are known.