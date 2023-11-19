Lea – Our children 2: previews (plot and cast) of the second episode, 19 November

Tonight, Sunday 19 November 2023, at 9.20 pm on Rai 1, the second episode of Lea 2 will be broadcast, the second season of the successful TV series starring Anna Valle who returns in the role of the tireless pediatric nurse. What we will see will be, as mentioned, the second chapter that follows “Lea – A new day”. But what is the plot? And the cast? Let’s see all the information together in detail.

Plot

In tonight’s first episode, entitled Discoveries, worried, Lea confronts Martina about the meeting with the alleged biological mother. She shares what she has discovered with Arturo, who seems hesitant: is it possible that this person is not who she says she is? Ignoring her parents’ instructions, Martina once again asks for a meeting with the mysterious person who believes she is her mother. In the second episode of the second episode of Lea 2, entitled Trust, Anna leaves for her refresher course and Marco, left alone with Gioia, struggles to reconcile work with his paternal duties. Sofia goes under house arrest and little Camilla is diagnosed with Wilson’s disease, a rare disease that affects the liver.

Cast

We have seen the plot of the second episode of Lea – Our children 2, but what is the complete cast of the second season? Below is the list of actors with their respective roles: