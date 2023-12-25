Dubai (Etihad)

Lea Al Baroudi won the women's singles title, in the first edition, of the Dubai Open Tennis Academies Championship, organized by the Dubai Sports Council, after her victory in the final over Kumba Ben Mamadou Nyangado, while Simon Roberts won the men's singles title, at the expense of Thertha Shashank.

Lea Parodi and Larissa Brazil won the women's doubles title, after defeating Calista Ochil and Daksha Nair, while Thirtha Shashank and Tarun Kara won the men's doubles title, defeating Dave Kanbergemath and Yacoub Makhzoumi, and Julien Maison was able to win the masters title, by defeating Olivier Mauger in the final.

The finals were attended by international Indian tennis star Sania Mirza, Ahmed Salem Al Mahri, Director of the Sports Development Department at the Dubai Sports Council, Nasser Al Marzouqi, Secretary General of the Tennis Federation, and Saif Mohammed, President of “Sports Spirit” Event Management Company.,

Sania Mirza expressed her happiness at the success of organizing the tournament, and thanked the Dubai Sports Council and the “Sports Spirit” event management company for providing the means for the success of the event, noting the importance of the tournament in raising the level of tennis.

Ahmed Salem Al Mahri praised the participants in the tournament, which revealed promising talents, and thanked the players for their dedication and brilliance during the competitions, stressing the positive impact of this event on the development of tennis in the country.