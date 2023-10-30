Let’s see the presentation trailer for the event The Sserafim x Overwatch 2which brings the famous K-Pop group within the world of Blizzard games through a musical collaboration, but not only.
The limited-time cross-over event will begin on November 1st and will include the new “Musical Battle” game mode, obviously focused on the songs of the group in question, as well as various cosmetic elements always referring to this.
In particular, there will be new character skins inspired by group members.
In the case, Kiriko, Brigitte, Sombra, D.Va and Tracer they will have new skins inspired by the group’s singers, as well as 5 new emotes based on Le Sserafim’s choreography, as well as a free legendary skin for Junkrat.
A collaboration with the K-Pop group
To celebrate the appearance of LE SSERAFIM at BlizzCon, the developers invite us to enter the game after November 4th to obtain theexclusive avatar FIM’s Club for all players.
As announced in recent days, the cross-over started today and will continue until November, with an event entirely focused on the K-Pop group perhaps little known in our area but which has become a mass phenomenon in Korea.
To continue the collaboration, Le Sserafim will perform on the stage of the BlizzCon 2023 on November 4th, where they will perform Perfect Night and other songs from their repertoire.
