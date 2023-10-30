Let’s see the presentation trailer for the event The Sserafim x Overwatch 2which brings the famous K-Pop group within the world of Blizzard games through a musical collaboration, but not only.

The limited-time cross-over event will begin on November 1st and will include the new “Musical Battle” game mode, obviously focused on the songs of the group in question, as well as various cosmetic elements always referring to this.

In particular, there will be new character skins inspired by group members.

In the case, Kiriko, Brigitte, Sombra, D.Va and Tracer they will have new skins inspired by the group’s singers, as well as 5 new emotes based on Le Sserafim’s choreography, as well as a free legendary skin for Junkrat.