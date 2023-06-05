The Belgian authorities “at the earliest opportunity” will demand an explanation from the Kyiv authorities due to the use of Belgian weapons by a sabotage and reconnaissance group (DRG) during an attack on the Belgorod region. Belgian newspaper writes about it Le Soir June 4, citing a source.

Thus, Brussels reacted to the data published by The Washington Post that the Ukrainian saboteurs who attacked the Belgorod region at the end of May used vehicles and weapons from the United States, Poland, the Czech Republic and Belgium.

“Belgian Defense Minister Ludivine Dedonder and Foreign Minister Aja Labib will contact the Ukrainian authorities at the earliest opportunity to demand clarification,” the publication says.

Belgium noted that the weapons were intended for the Armed Forces of Ukraine (APU) in order to “protect the territory and population.” According to the source, this is indicated in the accompanying documents for each delivery.

On May 22, the DRG of Ukraine made an attempt to penetrate the territory of the Graivoronsky district of the Belgorod region. The next day, the official representative of the Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation, Lieutenant General Igor Konashenkov, said that the remnants of the DRG that had penetrated the district were thrown back to Ukraine, where they continued to be hit until they were completely eliminated. About 70 militants were destroyed.

Later, on May 24, Russian presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov noted that the fact that foreign military equipment was used during the penetration of the DRG into the Belgorod region indicates the growing involvement of the West in the Ukrainian conflict.

Prior to this, in March, the DPA agency, citing the Belgian Ministry of Defense, reported that Brussels would put 230 army vehicles into service with the Ukrainian army.

Western countries have stepped up military and financial support for Ukraine against the background of Russia’s special operation to protect Donbass, which the Russian authorities announced on February 24, 2022 amid the aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.