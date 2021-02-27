Twilight Boulevard
The one who tells is a bookseller specializing in old books, installed in Los Angeles since 1946. At the end of his life, he remembers his great friend, Irvin Rosa-Fierce, a talented All-Hollywood columnist and aspiring novelist. They met in the villa of a former silent star, rival of the great Gloria Swanson, sharing an irrepressible giggle in front of a grave. Begun on Sunset Boulevard, their long “scholarly conversation” ended with Irvin’s death. Left alone, the narrator pays homage to the great era of the studios and to its last fires.
Biographer of Agatha Christie, of J. M. Barrie, the author of “Peter Pan”, and of Chesterton, François Rivière puts his mischievous erudition at the service of a nesting novel, populated with extravagant real and imaginary figures. So what is the secret of Irvin Rosa-Fierce, an outstanding sleuth whose articles made the heyday of the “Hollywood Citizen”? As master of the mystery, François Rivière only reveals it on the very last page.
“Le Secret d’Irvin”, by François Rivière. Rivages, 198 pages, 18 euros.