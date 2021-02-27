Twilight Boulevard

Unclassifiable literary object, nourished by tales of adventures, pioneers of the American detective novel and social gossip from the golden age of cinema, “the Secret of Irvin” opens with a diabolical story, taken from the book of Frank Stockton “The Woman or the Tiger?” “. A poor young man, condemned by the despot whose daughter he dared to seduce, finds himself in the middle of an arena and must choose between two doors. Behind one is a ferocious tiger, behind the other, a beautiful young girl whom he will be forced to marry. We will obviously not know the fall of this cruel fable which condemns the hero to choose between two evils just as terrible in his eyes.

The one who tells is a bookseller specializing in old books, installed in Los Angeles since 1946. At the end of his life, he remembers his great friend, Irvin Rosa-Fierce, a talented All-Hollywood columnist and aspiring novelist. They met in the villa of a former silent star, rival of the great Gloria Swanson, sharing an irrepressible giggle in front of a grave. Begun on Sunset Boulevard, their long “scholarly conversation” ended with Irvin’s death. Left alone, the narrator pays homage to the great era of the studios and to its last fires.

Biographer of Agatha Christie, of J. M. Barrie, the author of “Peter Pan”, and of Chesterton, François Rivière puts his mischievous erudition at the service of a nesting novel, populated with extravagant real and imaginary figures. So what is the secret of Irvin Rosa-Fierce, an outstanding sleuth whose articles made the heyday of the “Hollywood Citizen”? As master of the mystery, François Rivière only reveals it on the very last page.

“Le Secret d’Irvin”, by François Rivière. Rivages, 198 pages, 18 euros.