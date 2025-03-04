Since on Monday of last week the trial against Jöel Le Scouarnecthe French ex -surgeon accused of having sexually assaulted 300 minors, the truculent stories of abuse and pedophilia During each of the sessions there have been many, although none like the defendant’s own testimony. The 74 -year -old man sat on Tuesday in front of the president of the Morbihan Criminal Court, in Vannes, Aude Burelesi, to recognize that His perversions were increasingthat began to be interested in photography and went to children’s parties where to take images and that ended up being interested “for the bestiality” to the point of consuming zoophilic content and even abusing their own pets. The delirium was served.

“From the moment I became a pedophile I took photographs of school parties“The man has recognized, who has also reported how he bought children’s pornography magazines in a bookstore when he lived in Paris, as media present in the room have advanced as France info. Given these statements, the president of the Court has clarified that, at those parties, Le Scouarnec I took images of the underwear of the minors. Thus, in his process towards what he has called at all times as “exploration”, the ex -design began to tell his fantasies in newspapers, then in digital format.

“In my texts I have written the worst atrocities, without necessarily thinking about them,” he said, while explaining that he tried to overcome when he wrote his fantasies. “The more vile and sordid it was, the more pleasure it caused me. He had never inflicted physical pain to a child, an adult or an animal, “he added.” I don’t know why he did this. I know I was In constant transgression. I didn’t ban anything. That is what made me interested in bestiality. First through images, then through actions carried out by myself, “he said.

Among the 300,000 seized files To Le Scouarnec at the time of his arrest, on his computer they found themselves 51,000 photographs, 5,000 of which they only treated violent contentincluding decapitations and hanging, as it was known on the day of this Monday. Some of them have been shown this Tuesday in the session, which has led to those present left the room, some of them victims of the pedophile confessed.

There has also been talk of The famous black notebooksthe newspapers in which the man invented his victims. Some of them, such as those corresponding to the period between 1994-1995, have never been found. In this sense, Le Scouarnec has stated that he does not know what happened to them and has denied that he destroyed documents, as he himself declared after his arrest in 2017. “I didn’t censure. As I advanced, I used more and more rude words. I wrote everything,” he said. In the newspapers he even quantified his daily ejaculations. “Every year, at the beginning of the year, reread all the previous yearwith the aim of correcting spelling errors, “he has testified and added that he also used them to masturbate.





It all started with a hug from his niece

During the testimony, the septuagenarian has also given details of the precise moment in which it began to be sexually interested in minors. “Since 1984-1985. It all started When my niece hugged me. His touch produced me a kind of pleasure, although I know that the word may be a bit strong. At that moment I began to want to put my hand in his panties … After that, I increased the touching, “he said without a clipper. Although he has also said he did not remember having abused more minors of his family other than his two nieces.

With respect to the memory gaps, the lawyer of a dozen of the victims The “farce” of the accused’s statement has criticized on Tuesdaywhich has eluded admit some crimes that are charged to him with the argument that he has a “selective memory” for “daily life”. “What is offered to us from the stand is a farce,” said lawyer Francesca Satta in statements to EFE. SATTA has criticized the “constant contradictions” of the Excircuano, of which he said he is declaring “one thing and the opposite.” Therefore, he pointed out that he cannot “give credibility” to his statements, since he continues to deny part of the facts.





The Facts that are judged occurred from 1989 to 2017 and took place in several private clinics and public hospitals of western France in which he exercised as a digestive surgeon. Le Scouarnec raped and sexually abused his patients, some while still under the effects of anesthesia after having been operated, the little ones (less than three years) in the revisions. In this context, His ex-wife, Marie-France, has been accused by several family members to know the facts, although The accused himself has confirmed this Tuesday that it was not.

Besides, The Excircuano was already sentenced in 2020 to 15 years in jail For sexual abuse and violations against four other girls, two of them those of the aforementioned nieces. In 2005 he had also been sentenced for possession of child pornography images after an FBI investigation. In spite of everything, he continued to exercise as a doctor and treating daily with minors, of which he continued abusing unpunished. Everything was discovered on May 2, 2017, when the police arrested him. The trial, which began last Monday, will host from March 5 to April the statements of some of the victims.