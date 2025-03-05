Joël Le Scouarnec (74 years), the pedophile confessed accused in France to violate 300 minors while exercising digestive surgery, has recognized in Wednesday’s session that he committed Up to four aggressions in one day. The septuagenarian, who has returned to the stand at the Criminal Court of Morbihan, in Vannes (France), before the president Aude Buelesi, has also stated that he intends to intend Ask all his victims to forgive one in tears. “I owe the truth to each of them, he said.

In a new session of the trial, the man has spoken again about his personal notebooks, called by the victims as Black newspapersin which each of the aggressions he committed in detail, also the data of the minors. “I can imagine the dismay, The shock they had to feel when we read some paragraphs“He pointed out in reference to his victims.” It is innoble what I have written. The form, the rawness of words, “he added sobbing.

In spite It is not yet rehabilitated. “I have been a pedophile for 30 years. That leaves a mark that is not erased overnight from the bars of a prison. “The man recalled that a few days ago he warned that he would not say more lies.” I want things to be said. I no longer want to hide anything that this life has been, “he said.” I could not identify with that expression ‘you were a rapist’. It will prosecute me for a long time to know that I was a children’s rapist“He spoke crying again.

On the other hand, when your lawyer has asked this Wednesday the reason why she does not take refuge in No mitigating circumstancesince he assures that he has not suffered abuses in childhood or any trauma that leads him to commit the heinous crimes, Le Scouarnec has insisted that there are no despite the fact that his own father had also abused his children. In addition, he added that the prison has made him change his vision of the facts. “Eight years have passed since there is a beginning,” he said.

Chilling coldness

Until now, Le Scouarnec has recognized the crimes and has forgave the victims and the members of the families who have testified, but with a chilling coldness. It has been in the last minutes of the interrogation, before the process becomes focusing on the declaration of the witnesses and the testimonies of the victims, when it has allowed to glimpse an apex of emotion, which for some of those present has been pretended.

All these statements arrive a day after the president of the Court would sit down to recognize that His perversions were increasing And that ended up being “for bestiality”, to the point of consuming zoophilic content and even abuse your own pets. In addition, he has admitted that, for years, he was not able to recognize as violation some of his aggressions because many of the touching were medical acts for him, what he has called at all times as “exploration”although when they arrived home they gave them a sexual character, all within the framework of their pedophile perversions.





In one of his statements this week, the defendant declared that he was addicted to vision A life of a pedophile to the QHe spent a lot of time. Abuses and violations followed. In addition, he acknowledged that he kept in his hard disk images “very hard”, such as decapitations or hanging.

The Facts that are judged occurred from 1989 to 2017 and took place in several private clinics and public hospitals of western France in which he exercised as a digestive surgeon. Le Scouarnec raped and sexually abused his patients, some while still under the effects of anesthesia after having been operated, the little ones (less than three years) in the revisions. In this context, his ex-wife, Marie-France, has been accused by several family members to know the facts, although the defendant himself has confirmed this Tuesday that it was not so.





Besides, The Excircuano was already sentenced in 2020 to 15 years in jail for sexual abuse and violations Against four girls, two of them those of the aforementioned nieces. In 2005 he had also been sentenced for possession of child pornography images after an FBI investigation. In spite of everything, he continued to exercise as a doctor and treating daily with minors, of which he continued abusing unpunished. Everything was discovered on May 2, 2017, when the police arrested him. The trial, which began last Monday, will host From this Thursday to April the statements of some of the victims.