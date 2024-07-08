French right-wing nationalist party Marine Le Pen’s National Rally (RN) is joining the European Parliament’s Patriots for Europe group, Hungarian government spokeswoman Eszter Vitályos said on Monday (8).

“We have now been informed that the National Regroupment is joining the group,” the spokeswoman told a news conference.

“With this, the number of members has increased to nine, and this is not the end yet,” Balázs Hídvéghi, an MEP from the ruling Fidesz, the nationalist party of Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, said on the social network X.

In this way, the new political group, created on Orbán’s initiative, will have enough participation to constitute, with 84 seats, the third largest political force in the European Parliament.

Hungarian Interior Minister Gergely Gulyás estimated the group could have “between 80 and 90 deputies”.

According to preliminary estimates, the European People’s Party (EPP) will have 188 seats in the European Parliament, the Progressive Alliance of Socialists and Democrats will have 136, while the Liberals for Renewal will have 75.

The initiative to create Patriots for Europe was launched in Vienna at the end of June by Orbán, the Austrian nationalist FPÖ and the Czech ANO.

In the following days, the right-wing Spanish Vox, the Portuguese Chega, the Dutch PVV and the Belgian Vlaams Belang announced their support. In addition to the National Regroupment, the Italian League also confirmed its support.

Bardella will be the president

Jordan Bardella, the National Rally’s candidate for prime minister and a member of the same party, will be the president of the new right-wing group in the European Parliament.

The information was confirmed by MEP Paolo Borchia, from the League, while Jorge Buxadé, from Vox, said that his party colleague Hermann Tertsch will be one of the six vice-presidents of the new parliamentary group.

In a brief statement, Buxadé stressed the group’s will to “continue to grow and continue to unite all patriotic parties in Europe to confront this new European Commission of (Ursula) von der Leyen.”

The group was initially formed with 84 MEPs from 12 countries, four members and two countries more than initially expected.