In an election marked by a record abstention, Los Republicanos, the party of the traditional French right, yesterday took the lead in the first round of regional and departmental elections. The far-right National Regrouping, of Marine Le Pen, punctured, while the socialists resisted and the formation of the president, Emmanuel Macron, conceded a clear defeat and showed clear signs of weakness. The second round will take place next Sunday.

In France, the terraces were full this Sunday, but the polling stations were empty. Politicians failed to mobilize citizens. Abstention could reach 66% of the votes, according to Ipsos / Sopra Steria estimates for France Télévisions, thus surpassing the record of the first round of 2015 (53.67%). Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin called the low level of participation “particularly worrying”. “Our collective work must be to mobilize the French for the second,” he said.

The conservative party Los Republicanos was the surprise by being the most voted, with 27.2% of the votes cast nationwide, according to estimates at the close of polling stations. The formation, which has governed seven regions since 2015, leads the way in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes, Hauts de France, Great East, Normandy, Pays de la Loire and in the Paris region.

Road to the Elysee



The three regional candidates of the right with presidential ambitions – Xavier Bertrand, in Altos de Francia; Valérie Pécresse, in the Paris region; and Laurent Wauquiez in Auvergne-Rhône-Alpes – were the most voted in their respective regions. They hope to be re-elected within a week and use that victory as a springboard to achieve the conservative candidacy for the presidential elections of 2022 and aspire to conquer the Elysee.

Bertrand, in the lead in Altos de France with 43.1% of the votes, congratulated himself for having “broken the jaw” of the extreme right. Sébastian Chenu, from the National Regrouping, was the second most voted in that region with 24.4% of the ballots.

Le Pen’s party fared worse than expected, getting only 19.3% of the vote nationwide. Six years ago, the National Front (as it was then called the National Regrouping) obtained 27.73% in the first round. The far right was expected to take the lead in six of the thirteen regions called to the polls, but, according to estimates, it would only manage to be ahead in Provence-Alpes-Côte d’Azur (PACA), the region in southeastern France that includes cities like Nice and Marseille. His candidate there, Thierry Marinari, obtained 34.8% of the votes, followed closely by the conservative Renaud Muselier, with 33.7%.

It remains to be seen whether Marinari can finally break through the glass ceiling and get the far right to rule a French region for the first time. A win there could give Le Pen wings for the presidential elections, but a loss would put a wheel in his wheels on his way to the Elysee.

In 2015 the National Front managed to take the lead in six regions in the first round, but failed to win in any of them, since the rest of the party constituted a sanitary cordon and prevented the extreme right from ruling.

Socialists resist



The Socialist Party, which would obtain 17.6% of the votes according to the exit polls, would resist despite the severe crisis it is experiencing at the national level. They would be in the lead in New Aquitaine, Brittany, Burgundy -Franco County and Occitania.

In fourth position would be Europe Ecology-Los Verdes (12.5%), followed by La República en Marcha (LREM), the party of the president, Emmanuel Macron, with 11.2% and La Francia Insumisa (the equivalent of Podemos in France) with 4.2%.

Emmanuel and Brigitte Macron voted yesterday in Le Touquet-Paris-Plage, the spa town in northern France where they have their secondary residence, while Marine Le Pen did so in Hénin-Beaumont.

As expected, the party of the head of state was the great defeated of the regional elections, although in the Elysee they prefer not to make a national reading of these elections. The LREM is a new formation, with little local or regional roots. It did not exist when the previous regional elections were held in 2015.

In Corsica, pro-independence Gilles Simeoni would be ahead of Laurent Marcangeli of Los Republicanos, according to estimates.

France holds the elections in two rounds. In the first, no party reaches the absolute majority of votes, a second party is held. Only lists that have obtained at least 10% of the votes can qualify for the final contest, although the merger of lists that have obtained at least 5% of the votes is allowed.