Ukraine: Le Pen, ‘if Bardella is against, no to use of weapons in Russia’

No to the use of French weapons in Russia to help Ukraine. Marine Le Pen explains her party’s position in an interview with CNN on the eve of the runoff. If Jordan Bardella were to become prime minister, he would prevent Kiev from using long-range weapons supplied by Paris to hit targets in Russia, explains the RN representative, who then reiterates her no to sending French soldiers. “If Emmanuel Macron wants to send troops and the prime minister is against it, then we will not send troops to Ukraine. The prime minister has the final say.”

France: Le Pen to CNN, ‘In the US, Rn would be halfway between the center-right and center-left’

Marine Le Pen is once again contesting the affiliation of the Rassemblement National to the far right: in the United States – she declared in an interview with CNN – the party is “halfway between the center-right and the center-left”. “I formally contest the term far right, which in your country refers to extremely radical and violent groups”, she said, according to a preview of the interview. “The equivalent of what we are in the United States is between the center-right and the center-left, in terms of ideas”, said the outgoing leader of the RN deputies. “This use of the term far right is stigmatizing and very pejorative, it does not correspond to what we are and does not correspond at all to what the far right is in the United States”, she added.