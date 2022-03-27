Le Pen, who ran in the election in 2012 and reached the run-off in 2017 but was defeated by French President Emmanuel Macron, said that in the event of her defeat, she would look for a role where she would be more useful.

“In this case (loss) I don’t think I will run (again), but I will continue to do what I’ve been doing for years, which is defending the French people. I don’t know from what position, but the position in which I am most effective will be.”

Le Pen has defended her past dealings with Russian President Vladimir Putin that have left her open to criticism since Russia invaded Ukraine, citing the ties that French presidents have forged with him.

“Vladimir Putin has re-established Russian power after 70 years of Soviet terror and it would be suicidal to allow Russia to ally with China in the long run,” she added.

Opinion polls once again suggest Macron and Le Pen could qualify for the final round of elections this year, with Macron eventually likely to win.