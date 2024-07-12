Home page politics

France: The politician of the right-wing populist party Rassemblement National (RN), Marine Le Pen, announced motions of no confidence against the government.

After the elections in France, the formation of a government is in limbo. Now the right-wing populists are threatening to block the government if left-wing populists appoint ministers.

Paris – In the 2024 parliamentary elections in France, none of the parties achieved an absolute majority. The left-wing alliance New Popular Front was in the lead with around 190 MPs, followed by the government camp with a good 160 MPs and the right-wing populists of the National Rally (RN) with about 140 MPs. The RN politician Marine Le Pen announced a motion of no confidence against any government in which the left-wing populist party La France Insoumise (LFI) or the Greens have ministers. What does this mean for France?

Deadlock in parliament? No party achieves majority, RN announces motion of no confidence

A majority would require 289 of 577 seats in the French National Assembly. But no party has achieved that, which is why forming a government is difficult. Within the left-wing alliance, for example, it is not yet clear who could be considered as prime minister. But one thing is certain for the right-wing populists of the RN: “The RN group will submit a motion of no confidence against any government in which any members of the LFI or the Greens have ministerial responsibility,” said RN politician Marine Le Pen on Thursday on Platform X.

The Secretary General of the RN parliamentary group, Renaud Labaye, had previously promised not to file such motions of no confidence against a possible left-wing government. However, this was subject to reservation: if this government proposed “consensus-based measures”, Labaye told the newspaper The Figaro. Later, however, he followed Marine Le Pen: The chances of approving a government declaration would be “practically zero” if this new government included an LFI minister, he told the news agency AFP.

Unrest in times? Motions of no confidence could stumble new government

If a motion of no confidence by the RN faction were successful, this could depose the new government. However, this would require an absolute majority in the National Assembly – and this brings us back to the original problem. If the other factions were to join forces, it would be possible to depose a left-wing minority government by means of a vote of no confidence. “As a matter of principle, we never table a motion of no confidence for the sake of a motion of no confidence,” said Labaye, according to AFP “Everything will depend on the government, the general political discourse or the texts presented,” the RN politician continued.

Following the success of the right-wing populists in the European elections, the French President Emmanuel Macron early parliamentary elections were called in France. His party lost over 80 seats. Macron now wants to leave the current government in office as caretaker government and only accept the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal on July 17th in order to ensure stability in the country. By July 18th, it must be clear in France which parliamentarians will work with whom. The factions formed by then do not necessarily have to correspond to the alliances from before the election. (bme with AFP).