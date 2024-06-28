Home page politics

From: Laura May

Press Split

If the right-wing populists win the French election, they will determine the country’s domestic policy. Le Pen is also demanding a say in the military.

Paris – What happens in France after the parliamentary elections is politically uncharted territory. There are systematically various scenarios that could occur after the French elections. If the right-wing populists win the election, they would have control over France’s domestic politics. However, how exactly power will be distributed between the political camps and how capable they are of acting Emmanuel Macron It remains to be seen whether he will remain president. He himself announced that he wants to remain president until the end of his term in 2027.

The President of France has extensive powers over foreign and defence policy. Unlike in Germany, he is the commander-in-chief of the armed forces. Even if Marine Le Pen and you National Rally (RN) win the majority in the early parliamentary elections, Emmanuel Macron would still have the diplomatic and military upper hand over France.

“President will not send troops to Ukraine,” says Marine Le Pen ahead of French election

Theoretically at least. In an interview with the French daily The Telegram Marine Le Pen questioned the real political power over the armed forces after an electoral defeat. When asked how the right-wing candidate Jordan Bardella and Macron in case of an election victory of the RN Le Pen replied: “For the president, the title of ‘chief of the armed forces’ is an honorary title, since the prime minister holds the reins. Jordan has no intention of quarreling with him, but there are red lines. The president will not be able to send troops to Ukraine.”

Macron said loudly Politico Earlier this month, he said he was finalizing plans to send military trainers to Ukraine. Tensions over relations with Russia are at the heart of the debate over France’s strategic direction. While Macron increasingly presents himself as a defender of Ukraine and promised Kyiv fighter jets earlier this month, Le Pen has a long track record of political flirtations with the Kremlin. Macron accuses Le Pen of receiving money from Russia.

Le Pen has no understanding for fear of right-wing populists winning the election

Le Pen assumes that her party will win an absolute majority – and predicts that Macron’s work in government will be difficult. She is curious to see how Macron will manage his pride if he faces headwinds in parliament. She is completely convinced of her candidate Bardella. “I have confidence in Jordan and want him to succeed where he is most useful. In addition, he has people he can rely on and trust,” said Le Pen.

Emmanuel Macron and Marine Le Pen in the Élysée Palace. © IMAGO/Accorsini Jeanne/Pool/ABACA

She herself has no interest in the office of Prime Minister, she sees her place in the Élysée Palace, i.e. as President. Le Pen expresses Bardella’s full support and is optimistic about France’s political future. She has no understanding for the fears of a right-wing populist government and says: “We must stop thinking that the world is going to end, we are reasonable people. The people are sovereign, there is no reason not to respect their will.”

Le Pen wants to reverse pension reform after French election

Le Pen has many ideas for change in France if the RN wins the election. Above all, she wants to reverse Macron’s controversial pension reform. Her country can afford that despite catastrophic budget situation in France afford if there was not so much money for migration and the EU says the right-wing populist. (lm)