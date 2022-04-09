The right-wing candidate was 12 percentage points behind the current president in mid-March, but now appears tied within the margin of error.| Photo: EFE/EPA/CAROLINE BLUMBERG

In mid-March, polls showed that the current president of France, Emmanuel Macron, was heading for a quiet re-election in this year’s election, which will have its first round on Sunday (10).

According to the surveys, Macron led the French electoral race with a 12 percentage point advantage over the second-placed, right-wing Marine Le Pen, the biggest advantage in the first round of a presidential election in France since the 1988 race between François Mitterrand (re-elected in second round that year) and Jacques Chirac.

Polls already showed that there would be a second round (scheduled for April 24), with some simulations pointing to Macron up to 20 percentage points ahead of Le Pen.

Until then, he had benefited from the response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, and everything indicated that he was on his way to becoming the first French president since Chirac (1995-2007) to be re-elected – Nicolas Sarkozy lost in 2012 to François Hollande, who did not tried a second term five years later.

However, within a few weeks, the situation changed. A poll released this Friday (8), carried out by the Elabe institute for BFM TV, showed that Macron and Le Pen are now tied within the margin of error (which is 1 to 2.8 percentage points), with 26% preferring the current president and 25% to his main opponent.

The closest candidates for the two are leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon (17.5%), rightist Éric Zemmour, with 8.5%, and center-right Valérie Pécresse, with 8%.

In the runoff simulation carried out by Elabe, Macron scored 51% and Le Pen scored 49%. In the 2017 election, both went to the second round and the social-liberal candidate won with 66% against 34% of valid votes.

focus shift

Analysts believe that the right-wing candidate, who in previous elections emphasized an anti-immigration agenda, benefited this time from a speech that highlighted the major concern of the French population at the moment: rising prices and the cost of living.

Cecile Alduy, a specialist in political communication at Stanford University in the United States and at the Institute of Political Studies in Paris, told France-Presse that Le Pen “made the decision to normalize, soften and soften his language”.

“Her program has changed little in the fundamentals of immigration and national identity, but she has chosen to use a different vocabulary to justify it,” said the analyst.

This Friday, in an interview with RTL radio, Macron said he entered the campaign “late”, but justified that the situation in Ukraine demanded his attention.

“Who would have understood six weeks ago if I suddenly started holding rallies, focusing on internal issues, when the war started in Ukraine?” justified Macron, who claimed that, if elected, Le Pen would alienate foreign investors and that the her opponent’s government program would be “racist”.

In response, Le Pen told France Info radio that Macron “does not know” his program. “I find him aggressive since he entered the campaign, in the postures, in the comments”, criticized the candidate. “I challenge you to find a single proposal in my program that discriminates against French people because of their origin, religion or skin color, because that is racism.”