Right-wing leader Marine Le Pen lamented the defeat of her National Rally (RN) party on Sunday in French parliamentary elections, but stressed that the party’s support had doubled, which she said “lays the foundations for a future victory”.

“This is a delayed victory,” said Le Pen, who did not call for the resignation of President Emmanuel Macron despite what she considered a “failure” by the head of state, who called early elections to try to shore up his own support but saw his Together coalition come in second place, according to exit polls.

Polls in France show that the left-wing New Popular Front (NFP) alliance won the election, but will not have an absolute majority in the National Assembly, the country’s parliament, which could indicate difficulties for the next government, which will depend on agreements between blocs with very different views to approve projects.

On the other hand, Le Pen highlighted the growth of her party “despite having everyone against it, including the press, which took sides in this campaign”.

Le Pen said her party was “the first in France” in terms of support and that in “dozens of constituencies” it was just one or two percentage points away from victory. She predicted that a right-wing victory “will come” in future legislative elections.

“The tide is rising, not enough this time, but it’s still rising. It’s a victory delayed,” he declared.

She acknowledged that Macron’s decision to withdraw candidates from several constituencies where they had come third so that their votes would shift to the left – in order to prevent RN politicians from winning – had led to “an unsustainable situation”, with “the far left on the doorstep of power”.

“Without all these withdrawals, the RN would be well in the lead,” she said. “What is he (Macron) going to do now, appoint (Jean-Luc) Mélenchon as prime minister?” Le Pen asked, referring to the radical left politician who is one of the NFP’s main leaders.

For her, Macron provoked the election of a National Assembly that will not take into account the needs of the French, “who are asking for less immigration, more security and more purchasing power.”