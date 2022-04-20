French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen rejected the idea of ​​a complete ban on energy supplies from Russia, pointing out that such initiatives could have negative consequences for France itself. She stated this on Wednesday, April 20, during a televised debate with her rival in the elections, the current French President Emmanuel Macron.

“I stand for humanitarian, financial assistance Ukraine, the supply of funds for defense … I agree with the sanctions against the oligarchs, banks. The only sanctions I disagree with are the embargo on gas and oil supplies from Russia. I don’t think this is the correct method. This will not really affect Russia, but it will harm the French, ”the French politician said. The broadcast was on TV BFM TV.

According to Le Pen, under the conditions of the energy embargo, Moscow will find new markets.

Earlier, on April 19, French Minister of Finance and Economy Bruno Le Maire said that Paris is trying to convince European partners to impose an embargo on Russian oil supplies. On the same day, Secretary of State at the French Foreign Ministry Clement Bon noted that the European Union plans to strengthen anti-Russian sanctions in the near future. According to him, the restrictions will affect energy sources from the Russian Federation, in particular oil.

The day before, French President Emmanuel Macron said that the Fifth Republic, unlike other European countries, does not need Russian gas. According to him, France is studying the issue of gas purchases from other states.

On April 15, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Alexander Novak noted that Europe currently has no reasonable alternative to Russia’s resources, the fate of industry and the Europeans themselves depends on the rationality of the EU. In his opinion, anti-Russian sanctions can lead to an increase in the cost of living in the EU and the United States.

In mid-February 2022, the situation in Donbass escalated due to shelling by the Ukrainian military. The authorities of the Lugansk and Donetsk People’s Republics announced the evacuation of residents to the Russian Federation. On February 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a decree recognizing the independence of the DPR and LPR, and on February 24 he announced the launch of a special operation to protect civilians in the Donbass.

