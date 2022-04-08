Under pressure for a vanishing lead according to the polls, French President Emmanuel Macron on Friday intensified his attacks against far-right Marine Le Penturned into his main rival for the first round of the election on Sunday.

(Read: France: Le Pen cuts Macron’s distance in the presidential polls)

“Marine Le Pen lies to people,” Macron stressed during an interview with the newspaper Le Parisian, at a time when his rival is getting closer in the polls and even threatens the victory of the centrist in the ballot on April 24.

(You are interested in: Elections in France: the controversial candidates who seek to govern the country)

Macron leads the first round with 26% voting intention, followed by the far-right (22%) and the leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon (17%), according to the Opinion barometer Way-Kéa Partners. The advantage against Le Pen is reduced to 6 points in the ballot.

This Friday, on the eve of the day of reflection in which France will enter a bubble of silence without campaign or polls, the president tried to undermine the image of moderate and close to the problems of the people that Marine Le Pen has carved during the campaign.

“Its fundamentals haven’t changed. Her program is racist (…) It is a program to leave Europe, although she no longer says so clearly“, warned Macron, who seeks to revive the image of extremist of the heiress of the National Front of Jean-Marie Le Pen.

The leader of the National Association (RN) has established herself in the final stretch as the candidate to defeat. Her far-right rival, Éric Zemmour, whose radical speech helped her appear moderate, also attacked her, assuring that she “dreams” of allying herself with the left.

Marine Le Pen, leader of the French extreme right. Photo: GEOFFROY VAN DER HASSELT. AFP

France seems headed to repeat the Macron-Le Pen duel of 2017, but the outcome seems more uncertain in a country that in the last five years has experienced social protests, a pandemic and fears the effects on the pocket of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Faced with this possible duel, the rest of the candidates are already beginning to position themselves, even before the first round.

The socialist Anne Hidalgo, the communist Fabien Roussel and the environmentalist Yannick Jadot have already announced that they will call to prevent the victory of the extreme right in the second round.

But the traditional “republican front” will not be enough to isolate Le Pen in the second round, explained to AFP the director of the Jean-Jaurès Foundation, Gilles Finchelstein, for whom this system is worn out, although it has not disappeared.

Symbol of this change, the candidate of the former ruling right, the liberal Valérie Pécresse (The Republicans), assured that she will not give a voting slogan after the first round because “the French are free”, although she will reveal who she will vote for.

block the way

The “republican front” has already been activated twice in the recent history of France. In 2002, when Jean-Marie Le Pen went against all odds to the second round against the conservative Jacques Chirac, who defeated him with more than 80% of the vote, and in 2017.

But as in 2002, the result of the first round, which will be known on Sunday from 8:00 p.m. French local time, may surprises in store. Mélenchon, driven by his image of a “useful vote” of an atomized left, hopes to go to the ballot.

This Friday, former minister Christiane Taubira, who tried in vain to be a candidate in the election, supported the leftist, since, given the “risk” that Le Pen “come to power”, voting for him is a way to “block the path” to the extreme right.

Jean-Luc Mélenchon, candidate of the left in the 2022 French elections. See also Verstappen snorts after punishment: "It's unbelievable, this is not Formula 1 for me" Photo: EFE/EPA/Mohammed Badra

According to his party Francia Insumisa, Mélenchon also received the support of dozens of international personalities, such as former Brazilian presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva and Dilma Rousseff.the Ecuadorian Rafael Correa and the Bolivian Evo Morales.

In the last hours of the campaign, the 12 candidates rush their last cartridges to mobilize the voters, especially when only 69% affirm that they will vote with certainty. Of these, one in three still doubts who to vote for, according to an Ipsos-Cevipof survey.

“It is the first election that reaches such an undecided rate,” said political scientist Pascal Perrineau, for whom this augurs “important” uncertainty about who will be in charge of this world economic and nuclear power.INTERNATIONAL WRITING

*With information from AFP

more world news

– Two senior officials of the European Union will visit kyiv

– UN General Assembly suspends Russia from the Human Rights Council. H H.

– Video: DHL cargo plane breaks in two upon landing in Costa Rica