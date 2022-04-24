French presidential candidate Marine Le Pen appears in front of current President Emmanuel Macron in most of the French overseas territories, which voted on Saturday (23) due to the time difference, according to results released by the Belgian press on Sunday (24).

In Guadeloupe, where the voter turnout was 47.18%, Le Pen won 69.6% of the votes against 30.4% for Macron, while in both Martinique (45.45% turnout) and French Guiana, the leader of the National Regroupment received about 61% of the votes, against 39% for the current president. In addition, Le Pen won 55.52% of the votes in Saint Barthélemy and Saint Martin and 50.69% in Saint Pierre and Miquelon, while in French Polynesia most voters opted for Macron, who got 51.81% of the votes.

The French residing in these territories have voted a day before the residents of the metropolis since 2007, to prevent votes from taking place when they already know the choice of the majority of their fellow citizens, which could favor abstention. The Belgian press recalled that Macron won in these territories in 2017, that in the first round of these presidential elections he mostly supported the left-wing candidate who was left out of the second round, Jean-Luc Mélenchon.

On the other hand, the current president, Macron, was the most voted among the vast majority of French people residing in American territories where they have already voted, such as Argentina (where Macron received 89% of the votes), Chile (87%), Brazil ( 86%), Canada (86%, without Vancouver) and the United States (92%, without Chicago and New Orleans).

Candidates await result

Macron cast his vote shortly after 1:10 pm (local time, 8:10 am GMT), accompanied by his wife, Brigitte, while his rival, Marine Le Pen, went to the polls two hours earlier in his electoral stronghold in Hénin Beaumont, a small town near the border with to Belgium. As usual on election days, Macron went to his polling station at the Palais des Congrès in the resort town of Le Touquet, on the northern coast of France, where his wife has a home, surrounded by great popular and media expectations.

After lunch at Brigitte’s house, Macron will head to Paris to continue the rest of the day at the Élysée Palace and await the announcement of the results after the last polling centers close at 20:00 (15:00 GMT). The Champ de Mars, at the foot of the Eiffel Tower, was the place chosen for the celebration, in case its victory is confirmed.

Marine Le Pen, on the other hand, voted shortly after 11:10 am (6:10 am) for Hénin Beaumont, accompanied by the city’s mayor, Steeve Briois, who is from her party, the National Regroupment (RN). After lunch with Briois in Hénin Beaumont, Le Pen will also head to Paris, first to her home and then to her campaign headquarters, where she will await the results. In case of victory, the celebration will take place on the Place de la Concordia.

In the latest polls released on Friday (22), Macron appeared with between 6 and 14 percentage points more voting intentions than his opponent. One of the factors that can define today’s result is precisely the mobilization of the electorate of leftist Jean-Luc Mélenchon, third in the first round, with 21.95%. Mélenchon declined to ask for votes for Macron, with whom he has deep political differences, and limited himself to urging voters not to cast a single vote for Le Pen.

Election turnout drops to 63.23%

After registering a slight increase earlier in the day, voter turnout in the second round of the French presidential elections was 63.23% of the total electoral census at 17:00 (12:00 GMT), two hours before the closing of the first polling stations, which represents almost two points less than in the first round, 15 days ago and the lowest for that time slot since 1969. In the second round of 2017, when the first duel between Emmanuel Macron and Marine took place Le Pen, participation was 65.30% in the same period of the voting day.

