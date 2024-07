After the player asked the French not to vote for her party, Le Pen said that the population is tired “of receiving sermons and advice on how to vote” | Photo: EFE/EPA/YOAN VALAT

Marine Le Pen, the best-known name of the French right-wing nationalist party National Rally (RN), hit back at French football team player Kylian Mbappé, who in a press conference once again asked the country’s population not to vote for her party in the legislative elections.

“The French are fed up with being lectured and given advice on how to vote,” Le Pen said in an interview with CNN on Thursday (4).

“Mbappé does not represent French people with an immigrant background, because there are many more of them living on minimum wage, who cannot afford to pay for housing and heating. [das suas casas]than people like Mr. Mbappé,” he said.

RN was the most voted party in the first round, held last Sunday (30), and the left-wing alliance New Popular Front (NFP) came in second. The second round will be held next Sunday (7).

In the interview with CNN, Le Pen reiterated that, if her party obtains an absolute majority in the National Assembly and takes over as prime minister, France will not send troops to help Ukraine in the war against Russia, as considered by President Emmanuel Macron.

“If Emmanuel Macron wants to send troops to Ukraine and the prime minister is against it, then troops will not be sent to Ukraine. The prime minister has the final say,” Le Pen said.