The leader of France’s nationalist right, Marine Le Pen, denounced this Thursday (4) the existence of a “grand coalition” between those who seek to prevent her party from obtaining an absolute majority in the legislative elections next Sunday (7), and which she attributes to those who “want to preserve power against the will of the people”.

In an interview with the broadcaster BFMTVLe Pen declared that this grand alliance that would bring together forces from the left and right “is the great dream of (French President) Emmanuel Macron, the single party.”

At the Council of Ministers this Wednesday (3), the French president referred to the possibility of this coalition after the massive resignation of almost 220 candidates from the left and the Macronist bloc to prevent the victory by an absolute majority of the right-wing National Rally (RN) with its conservative allies.

However, Macron wanted to make it clear that these resignations, which seek to concentrate votes on candidates who can defeat those of the RN, “do not mean governing tomorrow with the LFI”, in reference to the left-wing party La France Insoumise of Jean-Luc Mélenchon, with whom he has been in intense confrontation in recent years.

Le Pen, for her part, insisted on her strategy of presenting the second round as a battle between her camp and all the others, under the influence of Mélenchon, whom she uses as a scarecrow.

According to his version, this “grand coalition” is an “alliance against nature” that would “implement Jean-Luc Mélenchon’s program” and that would mean “the suppression of private property, the legalization of illegal (immigrants) and the economic Soviet Union.”

Asked about statements by Macron’s father, who said that his son had already been considering the possibility of calling early elections for two months, that is, well before the European elections on June 9, which were the reason given by the president, Le Pen said this suggests “another hypothesis” about the real reasons.

Specifically, that Macron decided to dissolve the National Assembly and return to the polls because he knows that the situation of the French public accounts “is more catastrophic than the figures we know”.

Le Pen thus made an allusion to what has been one of the campaign arguments of her candidate for prime minister, Jordan Bardella, that the government is hiding the gravity of the situation, after the public deficit last year soared to 5.5% of the Gross Domestic Product (GDP), much higher than predicted by the Executive.