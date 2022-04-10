With exit polls indicating centrist Emmanuel Macron and rightist Marine Le Pen are set to repeat their 2017 clash in the second round of this year’s French presidential election, scheduled for April 24, the two candidates and their opponents in the first ballot this Sunday (10) already talk about the prospects for the next two weeks of campaign.

Le Pen thanked him for the “honor” of having advanced to the second round and stated that his government program represents “the incarnation of social justice around a centuries-old idea of ​​nation and people. Everyone who did not vote for Emmanuel Macron is called to join this movement.”

Stanislas Guerini, president of Macron’s party, Republic on the March!, declared that “a new campaign is starting tonight and [também]

a project conflict. “A project of progress, of unity, of a country, for Europe, and a project of submission to Vladimir Putin [presidente russo]leaving the European Union”, he claimed.

Macron himself spoke of “putting into practice the project of progress, opening and independence from France that we defended during this campaign”.

Leftist candidate Jean-Luc Mélenchon said that “we know who we will never vote for”. “And for the rest, the French know what to do, they are able to decide what to do. You must not vote for Mrs Le Pen. Now let’s open the page and the people who supported me will decide what to do,” he commented.

Among the other defeated candidates, center-right Valérie Pécresse, socialist Anne Hidalgo, ecologist Yannick Jadot and communist Fabien Roussel also expressed their opposition to Le Pen.

Right-wing Éric Zemmour recommended that his voters vote for the right on April 24. “I have a lot of disagreements. [com ela], but there is a man standing up to Marine Le Pen who hasn’t said a word about security, immigration, which will do worse if elected. There is something much bigger than all of us and that is France,” he justified. The sovereignist Nicolas Dupont-Aignan also expressed support for Le Pen.