Le Pen on Mbappe’s words: French people don’t take advice from millionaires well

The leader of the far-right French National Rally party Marine Le Pen has criticized the political statements of French national football team striker Kylian Mbappe and said that the country’s population does not take advice from millionaires well. Her words leads Le Point edition.

The athlete had previously called the results of the first round of parliamentary elections, in which the National Union is leading, a disaster. He called for voting “for the right side,” without specifying who he meant.

Le Pen noted that Mbappe is a very good footballer, but among players, actors, singers there is a tendency to dictate who to choose to those who earn 1,400 euros a month.

“Such advice from millionaires living abroad is not well received. These are elections of emancipation, in which the French want to regain control of their destiny and vote as they see fit,” the politician stressed.

Earlier, Politico reported that allies of French President Emmanuel Macron told him to shut up after his coalition failed to win the first round of snap parliamentary elections. The French leader has been out of the public eye lately, except to fulfill scheduled international commitments, and has not been seen on the street for nearly two weeks.