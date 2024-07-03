Le Pen says Russian Foreign Ministry publication on French elections is a provocation

The head of the parliamentary faction of the right-wing French party “National Rally” Marine Le Pen commented on the publication of the Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) with her photo on a social network Xcalling it a provocation.

On air on TF1 channel, the presenter asked Le Pen asked about possible support for her party from Russia in light of the parliamentary elections in France, citing a publication by the Russian Foreign Ministry as an example.

“When you make such a flamboyant and provocative tweet, it can be seen as a form of interference (in French affairs — note from “Lenta.ru”)”, she said.

Earlier it became known that the National Rally party removed some of its defense policy proposals from its website before the elections, including a call to deepen diplomatic relations with Russia. It is noted that the removed proposals were made during Le Pen’s 2022 presidential campaign.