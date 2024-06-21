Le Pen: Macron will have to resign to resolve political crisis

French President Emmanuel Macron will have to resign to resolve the political crisis in the country. This was stated by the leader of the National Rally faction Marine Le Pen, her words are reported by TASS.

She noted that in the current situation there are only three options: reshuffles, dissolution of the government and resignation of the head of state. “Reshuffles in such circumstances do not seem useful to me; parliament has already been dissolved for the next year. Therefore, the only option left for the president is resignation,” says Le Pen.